Day two of the Yohn jury trial, additional witnesses takes stand

QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial for the Springfield man accused of carjacking, home invasion, sexual assault and residential burglary has entered day two. 36-year-old Bradley Yohn is defending himself.

The first witness, and fourth overall in this trial, to take the stand is Adams County Sheriff Patrol Sgt. Joe Lohmeyer. Lohmeyer was the first on scene the evening of Nov. 9 when the victim’s husband, Tim Schmitt, called 911.

Lohmeyer recounted the sequence of events that took place upon his arrival and even after he left the scene. Lohmeyer described the front yard of the home on N. Bottom Road to have a circle drive with a grassy area. In that area, Lohman described tire marks.

Lohmeyer received a statement he received from Tina Lohman. He also described a shoe print on the door that was kicked in. Out of fear for the community’s safety, Lohmeyer said he and other officers then began searching for a stolen vehicle with a suspect. The suspect, as described by Lohman in her statement, had red scruffy hair and a scruffy beard.

No new information was found in Yohn’s 20-minute cross-examination.

David Joseph, a Phillips 66 Gas Station Worker

David Joseph was on duty around 8 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2021, when he observed two individuals pull up in a white Toyota Avalon, the same make and model of car that was stolen from Lohman.

Joseph said he saw a white man with a red scruffy beard and a black woman playing video poker. He said he saw the man with a plastic bag full of cash, which was concerning to him. Video surveillance showed the man with a purse over his shoulder, too.

During Yohn’s cross-examination, he claims no plastic bag was seen in the evidence. Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck redirects with a still image of the man entering the gas station. The image shows a plastic bag being pulled from the purse.

Yohn came back with the same argument, no new ground was made.

