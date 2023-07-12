Former County Market store rebrand unveiled

QUINCY (WGEM) - The former County Market store on the corner of 24th and Oak Streets has a new look.

Officials and community members gathered at the rebranded Niemann’s store Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Niemann Foods president and CEO Rich Niemann said the new look comes with a great selection of food and catering abilities.

He said it’s the second Niemann’s branded store in the nation, which means a lot given the history associated with the store’s location.

“We’ve been selling groceries on this corner for 70 years and this is the site where I first became employed by the company as a 15-year-old back in that day,” Niemann said.

He also gave an update on the status of their 48th Street store, which closed July 11 for a complete remodel.

Niemann said while he can’t yet reveal what the store will become, he did give a more clear of idea of when it could open.

“It’s probably going to take us eight or 10 months before we can open that, probably in the next two or three months we will be talking more about what it is,” he said.

