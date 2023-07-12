Former County Market store rebrand unveiled

Officials and community members gathered at the rebranded Niemann’s store Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The former County Market store on the corner of 24th and Oak Streets has a new look.

Officials and community members gathered at the rebranded Niemann’s store Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Niemann Foods president and CEO Rich Niemann said the new look comes with a great selection of food and catering abilities.

He said it’s the second Niemann’s branded store in the nation, which means a lot given the history associated with the store’s location.

“We’ve been selling groceries on this corner for 70 years and this is the site where I first became employed by the company as a 15-year-old back in that day,” Niemann said.

He also gave an update on the status of their 48th Street store, which closed July 11 for a complete remodel.

Niemann said while he can’t yet reveal what the store will become, he did give a more clear of idea of when it could open.

“It’s probably going to take us eight or 10 months before we can open that, probably in the next two or three months we will be talking more about what it is,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle
Quincy man arrested for theft
Carlos Williams
Charges dropped against Quincy man accused of 2019 murder
Whitney Edmondson will now be the new boys head basketball coach.
Highland brings in a new boys head basketball coach
Spirit Knob Winery
Spirit Knob Winery in search of new owner
Bradley Yohn is charged with several charges, stemming from an incident that happened on Nov....
Yohn trial gets underway with opening statements and three witnesses

Latest News

Victim’s family: ‘She was the glue that held us all together,’ Yohn trial day 2 wraps
Mold detected in new construction at Veterans Home in Quincy
Since the project began, more than 200 hogs have been donated to local food pantries and senior...
Aly’s Project raising money for Marion County meat donations
Aly’s Project raising money for Marion County meat donations