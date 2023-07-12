Harvest Outreach Ministries continue construction on recent building purchased to serve more people

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A local outreach organization is expanding in the community by providing more free food to those in need.

Harvest Outreach Ministries purchased a building last December, so those who are homeless and those struggling financially could enjoy a meal together in person.

They recently purchased a building at 413 Broadway in Hannibal and has been stripped of its previous outdoor decorations, but the inside is not ready for people to dine yet.

Organizers said they’re eager to get people eating hot meals at the new Harvest Outreach Ministries Building, which partner organizations Loaves and Bread and Weekend Boxes building operate out of as well because food insecurity is a major issue.

Harvest Outreach Ministries Executive Director, Larry Hinds said it’s going to take work, prayer and some help from volunteers to get there.

“We’re called as Christian people to meet the needs of people,” Hinds said.

One goal of the Harvest Outreach Ministry crew is to meet the needs of people in Hannibal.

According to Hinds, the most pressing need they’re looking to meet is the need for food, which he said seems to increase in the summer time.

“People that are homeless or don’t have electricity or whatever, they have no way to keep food stored, cooled or anything like that, so there’s always a greater need, I think, even in the summer sometimes than there is in the winter,” Hinds said.

Organizers are still working to get the building ready for people to come and enjoy a hot meal with others.

Since the building was purchased in December, those needing food have been able to pick up sack lunches during the week and boxes of food for the weekends.

Hinds said he wants the space ready for people to sit down and eat because that’s where his ministry comes in.

“That’s also an opportunity to find out what needs they might have or ways that we can help them or pray with them or you know whatever that situation might be, then they also get to be in an atmosphere where they can have some company and have people to sit down and eat a meal with,” Hinds said.

Loaves and Fishes Director Billie Heidecker said construction on the building is moving slow and steady as it’s all being done by volunteers.

“The donations, the grants, the people working in here are donations of time, I think maybe the electricians, I believe, are the only paid part of this that is being done, but other than that, everything else is a donation, this is all gifts,” Heidecker said.

Heidecker said she hopes the community will continue to help them, so that her team can continue helping the community.

She said eventually she’d like to see the building become a community center.

Heidecker said for daily weekday meals, loaves and fishes distributes about 60 meals a night.

On Friday afternoons when weekend boxes full of food are distributed, she said she gives away about 75 boxes per day.

She said she’s not putting a construction deadline in place, but hopes the building will be ready for people to eat hot meals instead of sack meals again soon.

If you’re in the Hannibal area and are in need of food, you can pick up a free meal at 413 Broadway every weekday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You can pick up a box full of food to last you through the weekend every Friday between noon and 2 p.m.

Organizers want to get a move on construction.

If you want to volunteer your time to help build, donate food or money, you can call (573) 227-8833.

