Maintenance worker dies after being electrocuted at shopping center

A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a...
A maintenance worker in West Virginia has died after being electrocuted while working at a shopping center.(marje via Canva | File image)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a worker died on Tuesday after being electrocuted at a shopping center.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, first responders found a 42-year-old maintenance worker unresponsive at an area business.

Authorities said the man was on lift equipment inside the shopping center when he was reportedly electrocuted.

The unidentified worker was transported to the Thomas Memorial Hospital but ultimately died, police said.

A second maintenance worker who was also on the lift was treated and released at the scene.

Authorities said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle
Quincy man arrested for theft
Carlos Williams
Charges dropped against Quincy man accused of 2019 murder
Whitney Edmondson will now be the new boys head basketball coach.
Highland brings in a new boys head basketball coach
Spirit Knob Winery
Spirit Knob Winery in search of new owner
Bradley Yohn is charged with several charges, stemming from an incident that happened on Nov....
Yohn trial gets underway with opening statements and three witnesses

Latest News

A father and son were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver.
Father, son killed in a crash involving a suspected drunken driver
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
Nearly $200 billion in pandemic unemployment payments ‘could have been improper’
FILE - FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee...
FBI Director Chris Wray defends the ‘real FBI’ against criticism from House Republicans
Improper Pandemic Relief Payments
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods