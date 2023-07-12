Mold detected in new construction at Veterans Home in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs officials confirmed Wednesday that mold has been detected in the in the basement of the Long Term Care building under construction at the Illinois Veterans Home in the aftermath of heavy rain during the weekend of July 1-2.

According to DVA spokesperson Maureen Hartigan, Veterans United -- the lead contractor on site -- has contacted an industrial hygienist to provide recommendations and solutions.

Illinois Veterans Home Adjutant Rick Gengenbacher says mitigation efforts are underway.

“They went ahead and started a number of mitigation,” he said. “They started the mitigation process immediacy and we are confident that there will be no long term problems with the buildings.”

He added that highly specialized tools are being used to detect and clear the mold.

“We know moisture meters and infrared scanners have been used to diagnose any kind of problem,” Gengenbacher said. “So we think with the tools they are using along with the hygienist that we do not see any long term problems.”

Hartigan added that the Illinois EPA and OSHA “have not been involved and that the construction site is closely monitored.”

“This issue was detected early and action was taken immediately,” Hartigan said in a statement.

