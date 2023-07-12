QPD to host recruiting open house

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Police Department will be hosting a recruitment open house for potential new police applicants.

The event will from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at the Quincy Police Sub-Post in the Quincy Town Center.

Officers will be available to answer any questions regarding the hiring process, training and on the job experiences.

The department is looking to hire for seven vacant positions, but are looking to take as many applications they can get.

They said with current staffing, some programs have become difficult to run.

“Right now, we do not have a street crimes unit. We haven’t had that for a couple years,” QPD Deputy Chief of Operations Mike Tyler said. “We can’t have that until we get our man power up to where we’re not calling in patrol officers all the time. We have places we need quality people in to where we can build up not only our patrol division, but our investigative division and get some other units we want for that community safety.”

If you wish to apply or are looking for more information on positions available you can find them here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.