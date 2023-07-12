Quincy man taken into custody after reportedly holding family hostage

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy police took a man into custody Tuesday night who they say held family members hostage at knifepoint.

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates stated in a release officers responded about 9 p.m. to a home on South Seventh Street after receiving a third-party report that a 40-year-old man wanted for failure to appear-battery and resisting was holding his family at knifepoint.

Yates reported the first officer to arrive saw the man sitting on the porch. As the officer approached, police say the man brandished a large knife and retreated into the home. The release stated the officer was then unable to enter the home to arrest the man.

Members of the Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiations Team were called in to assist. One family member left the home about 12:15 a.m. Officers continued talking to the man, and police were able to enter the home and take him into custody without further incident.

Yates reported family members told officers the suspect had not been taking medication and they were safe during the incident.

No one was injured.

The man, however, was taken to Blessing Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

