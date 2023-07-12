Storms still possible for some

This is a forecast model depiction of the radar at 2 AM Thursday (Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few isolated thunderstorms are possible, as we roll through the early morning hours, Thursday. We are not out of the woods just yet, we still have a chance to see a few severe storms But the larger threat has moved out of the region. Little if any rainfall is expected for the northern tier of the Tri-State area overnight. We roll into your Thursday with a mostly dry forecast. Daytime high temperatures still will range near 90. Friday into Friday night there looks to be an unorganized potential for showers and thunderstorms. Those showers and thunderstorms look to be scattered on Friday. And again overnight Friday night into Saturday. Because of its unorganized nature, it will be very difficult to pin down the timing or rainfall amounts for the region. A new drought monitor will be issued Thursday morning. I believe we will see conditions continue to deteriorate. As we round through the middle of July, temperatures will be seasonably warm in the upper 80s to near 90 for the next 10 days. There is another shot for rain beyond Friday and that is on Monday.

