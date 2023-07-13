Aly’s Project raising money for Marion County meat donations

Several organizations are teaming up to help those in need across Marion County, Missouri get access to locally produced meat.
By Logan Williams
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Those in need across Marion County will have a chance to access quality and locally produced meat later this year, thanks to Aly’s Project.

The United Way of the Mark Twain Area is teaming up with FFA and 4-H chapters across Marion County to raise funds for the project.

The project was developed back in 2019 to help process local livestock, so meat can be distributed to local food pantries and senior centers.

According to the United Way, the project has helped fund the processing of 253 market hogs, four market lambs, four steers and two market goats.

Altogether these donations have helped produce more than 27,000 pounds of meat.

United Way of the Mark Twain Area Executive Director Denise Damron said the number of livestock donations have been phenomenal, but has left the project needing more money.

“Funding within our Aly’s Project fund pays for the processing of the animal at a local butcher shop, so we’ve been really blessed to receive a lot of livestock donations recently,” Damron said. “But what it’s done is it’s really run that fund dry.”

One of the organizers of the project is Palmyra High School Ag Instructor and FFA Advisor Amanda Haeberlin.

Haeberlin said the program is a great way to help students learn about the importance of serving the community.

“The last line of our motto is Living to Serve, and so one of the things we’re trying to teach our students is that it’s not all about them, and that we can do things in our community to make it better for others,” Haeberlin said.

The fundraising campaign is being run as a challenge to see which 4-H and FFA program can raise the most money.

The winner of the challenge and the amount raised will be announced at the cattle show at the Marion County Fair on Aug. 4.

If you would like to donate, checks can be made to ‘United Way’ and mailed to PO Box 81 Hannibal, MO 63401. Aly’s Project should be mentioned in the memo along with any 4-H or FFA chapter the donation supports.

Donations can also be made online here.

