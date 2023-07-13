Canton schools improve safety measures ahead of students return

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Kids in the Canton R-V School District could see new safety improvements when they return for the new school year.

One is a free app offered by the state which can act as a silent alarm and alert school staff and first responders to threats and emergencies.

Superintendent Jesse Uhlmeyer said teachers and staff would have the app installed on their cellphones so they could report emergencies and suspicious activity immediately.

“They could use their phone without having to call the building office, and then the building office call the administrator and then the administrator have to call in first responders,” he said.

Uhlmeyer said they can app tailor for different emergencies, so the proper staff or authorities can respond. He said it even has maps and locations for first responders to use.

He said the state is in the process of gathering data for school districts, but they’ll have the app sometime this year.

Uhlmeyer said they are also putting a $100,000 safety grant they got earlier in the year to good use. He said they have installed a bullet and shatter resistant film on their windows.

Safe Haven Defense chief installed CJ Monaghan said the film acts like a baseball mitt to absorb the impact of everything from blunt objects to bullets. He said it can take an attempted intruder anywhere from 15 minutes to 30 minutes to break through a window treated with the film.

“We’re trying to provide time for law enforcement to get here in the case of an active or some terrible situation,” Monaghan said. “We’re trying to keep everyone safe and protect the people inside of the building.”

He said they can lay the film on any glass as long as it’s flat. He said it’s half the cost of bullet resistant glass, and less expensive to install, as bullet resistant glass is heavy and need a rebuilt door.

Uhlmeyer said entrances to the school will have the film layered on it. He said after that, they will look into getting new doors and locks. They still have those items out to bid and will install them this year.

