Day three of Yohn trial focuses on DNA evidence

QUINCY (WGEM) - The jury trial for the Springfield man accused of carjacking, home invasion, sexual assault and residential burglary has entered day three. 36-year-old Bradley Yohn is defending himself.

Thursday’s court proceedings began with testimony from Hali Carls-Miller, a forensic scientist with the Illinois State Crime Lab. She analyzed six gel impressions that were recovered from Tina Lohman’s home on Nov. 9.

The gel lifts showed the word “Reebok,” along with wave patterns that matched the shoes Yohn was wearing at the time of his arrest in Springfield, Ill. on Nov. 10. Carls-Miller determined the shoes Yohn was wearing were, in fact, the shoes that made those impressions

Yohn attempted to get Carls-Miller to shed light on if anyone else could have worn those shoes. No ground was made. Carls-Miller was released from her subpoena.

Yohn’s DNA is a match

Kelly Maciejewski, who specializes in DNA testing for the Illinois State Crime Lab, examined several DNA swabs. She tested the handle of the safe that was in Lohman’s basement.

Maciejewski said there were two contributors, one being Tina Lohman and the other Bradley Yohn. She also tested a Depend diaper that Lohman was wearing on Nov. 9. Again, there were two contributors. Because Lohman’s DNA was so prevalent on the Depend diaper, the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office asked ISP to conduct a special test for only the Y chromosome, which is only found in males.

Maciejewski did so and found a DNA profile that matched Yohn’s DNA profile.

Yohn’s cross-examination covers nothing the prosecution didn’t already uncover. He inquired further about how Maciejewski does her job.

