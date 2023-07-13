Effects of Mexico GMO corn ban on Tri-State farming

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mexico wants to return to its corny roots, but that’s created conflicts with the United States and Canada over corn imports.

Mexico is in a gradual process of banning all genetically modified corn.

The country wants to return to using native corn varieties that date back thousands of years.

That request is meeting resistance with both the U.S. and Canada.

Mexico has already banned tortillas made from genetically modified corn. The country also is banning white GMO corn, stating health concerns for consumers.

“It’s not the yellow corn that we export to Mexico that probably makes up 95% or more of our exports,” Mill Creek Farmer Mike Roegge said. “It’s a very small percentage of our corn.”

Roegge said the region used to grow white corn, but it’s not as plentiful as it was 10 to 15 years ago.

Even so, the long-time Adams County farmer and ag educator thinks Mexico’s request is reasonable.

“The consumer is always right,” Roegge said. “If the consumer is Mexico, we need to be growing white corn to fit their needs. We need to be growing non-GMO to Mexico if that’s what they want. That’s my opinion only.”

That’s not the general opinion of the U.S. and Canada.

The debate has created trade tension, with both countries demanding Mexico to provide more reasoning to back its stance.

“I think it’s an issue that will have to be dealt with,” Roegge said.

Mexico has already taken a monumental step to deal with it.

The country recently announced a 50% tariff on imported white GMO corn.

Mexico’s tariff will remain in place for the rest of the year.

