A few locations to see a little more rain tomorrow

QUINCY (WGEM) - Overnight, we had a few showers and thunderstorms pass through the far southern tier of the Tri-States. We still have some clouds in the area, but those will continue to clear out leading to mostly sunny skies. By later this afternoon and evening, some thin upper-level clouds will arrive. Even with those thin clouds, the UV Index will be very high today. If you or your kids will be spending time outside today, applying and reapplying sunscreen will be important. It will be a very warm and humid day with highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. For tonight, lows will yet again be in the 60s to low 70s with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny. Slowly and gradually, we will have increasing clouds. Tomorrow will bring us another chance of rain, but the showers would be very sporadic and not everyone will see rain. While models show just a stray shower or two through the day, the better chance for widely scattered showers will be later in the evening. Areas to our west and south would have the better chance at getting numerous showers. Daytime highs tomorrow will be very similar to today’s.

I will have a look at the weekend forecast on WGEM News Today from 5 AM - 7 AM.

