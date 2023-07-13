Grant provides school supplies for over 400 Hannibal students

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Riedel Foundation reported Thursday that a $15,000 grant had been awarded to the Hannibal Area Youth Alliance (HAYS).

According to officials at the Riedel Foundation, the money will provide all the supplies needed to start the school year for 418 Hannibal Public School students who have already signed up for a Back to School Fair.

School district leaders in Hannibal recognized the need to enhance the distribution of school supplies to students in need, so the HAYS group stepped in to establish this first-time Back to School Fair.

“In recent years, multiple groups began collecting supplies, resulting in duplicated items or supplies that didn’t meet the specific needs of each classroom,” said HAYS Organization Chair Andrea Campbell. “That leaves the schools with storage rooms full of unnecessary supplies, with families still needing to purchase certain items on their school supply list. Our Back to School Fair will collaborate with other groups and fulfill the list of supplies needed in individual classrooms.”

“When we look at grant applications, one of the factors that we weigh is whether it will benefit an unduplicated service,” Riedel Trustee April Baldwin said. “In this case, there were so many groups wanting help with school supplies but there wasn’t a coordinated effort. We think this is a great collaboration that will bring organizations together to help Hannibal students in need.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.