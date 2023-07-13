Grant provides school supplies for over 400 Hannibal students

Riedel Foundation Trustee April Baldwin presents a check to HAYS Organization Chair Andrea...
Riedel Foundation Trustee April Baldwin presents a check to HAYS Organization Chair Andrea Campbell to fund the Back to School Fair.(The Riedel Foundation)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Riedel Foundation reported Thursday that a $15,000 grant had been awarded to the Hannibal Area Youth Alliance (HAYS).

According to officials at the Riedel Foundation, the money will provide all the supplies needed to start the school year for 418 Hannibal Public School students who have already signed up for a Back to School Fair.

School district leaders in Hannibal recognized the need to enhance the distribution of school supplies to students in need, so the HAYS group stepped in to establish this first-time Back to School Fair.

“In recent years, multiple groups began collecting supplies, resulting in duplicated items or supplies that didn’t meet the specific needs of each classroom,” said HAYS Organization Chair Andrea Campbell. “That leaves the schools with storage rooms full of unnecessary supplies, with families still needing to purchase certain items on their school supply list. Our Back to School Fair will collaborate with other groups and fulfill the list of supplies needed in individual classrooms.”

“When we look at grant applications, one of the factors that we weigh is whether it will benefit an unduplicated service,” Riedel Trustee April Baldwin said. “In this case, there were so many groups wanting help with school supplies but there wasn’t a coordinated effort. We think this is a great collaboration that will bring organizations together to help Hannibal students in need.”

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Quincy man taken into custody after reportedly holding family hostage
Officials cut the ribbon the new Niemanns store Wednesday morning.
Former County Market store rebrand unveiled
Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle
Quincy man arrested for theft
Bradley Yohn looks at video surveillance of a man with a red, bushy beard inside a Phillips 66...
Victim’s family: ‘She was the glue that held us all together,’ Yohn trial day 2 wraps
22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas

Latest News

Crisis Negotiation Unit
QPD Crisis Response Unit helps keep Quincy safe
The shoe Yohn was wearing at the time of his arrest is put on the projector, a forensic...
Day three of Yohn trial focuses on DNA, fingerprint evidence
Canton School District to get safety app and windows
Canton schools improve safety measures ahead of students return
Quincy Park Board discusses improvements