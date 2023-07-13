Hospital Reports: July 13, 2023

Deaths:

Charles Junior “Charlie” Vahle, age 98, of Quincy, died on July 11 in Sunset Home.

Lawrence “Larry” Morcum, age 55, of Quincy, died on July 11 in Garden Grove Court in Quincy.

Larry H. Beebe, age 71, of Hannibal, died on July 11 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Owen Leroy Viar, age 78, of Quincy died on July 11 at Quincy Healthcare & Senior Living.

Cleo Leasman, age 83, of Fowler, Illinois, died on July 12 in her home.

Births:

No births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.