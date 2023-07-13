Iowa residents react to passing of “Fetal Heartbeat Bill”

QUINCY (WGEM) - Iowans react after state legislators passed a bill Tuesday night that bans most abortions after six weeks.

The so called “Fetal Heartbeat Bill” that passed includes exceptions for rape, incest or cases where the patient’s life is in danger.

This comes after lawmakers held a special session to restrict abortions further in the state.

Iowa democrats tried to slow the bill, but Republicans hold a large majority in both the House and Senate.

After a marathon session, the bill was passed.

After Iowa Republicans passed a bill banning most abortions six weeks after conception, Cradle of Hope Executive Director Peggy Knudsen has something to celebrate.

“Well of course I’m thrilled and I’m very very grateful that the heart beat has passed,” Knudsen said.

Cradle of Hope is an unplanned pregnancy resource center, founded in 2007 by Knudsen, and based in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, with offices in Fort Madison, Fairfield and Burlington.

Knudsen said when an expectant mother comes to one of her offices, she’s provided parental education and shown an ultrasound, in hopes that seeing and hearing the heartbeat of the fetus will steer the woman toward not getting an abortion.

“Maybe an adoption plan because we always say, ‘Adoption is a loving option,’ and so we coordinate with them if that is what they would choose, of course we talk to them about parenting, what that looks like,” Knudsen said. “I wanted them to know all their options and not feel that pressure where the only option was to get an abortion.”

On the other side of the coin, Drake University law professor Sally Frank said making most abortions illegal after the six week mark is dangerous.

“I knew the Democrats, as much as they tried, couldn’t stop it, so to some extent I was grieving before it happened,” Frank said. “But just having it happen was very emotionally draining and upsetting.”

Frank said the bill not only affects those women with unwanted pregnancies, but also women who have wanted pregnancies that run into medical issues.

She said the wording of the exceptions in the bill isn’t clear enough to guide doctors, which could be dangerous during a time where Iowa is already short on OBGYN’s.

“Even if they are not doctors who have performed abortions themselves, but maybe they have emergency room duty and if they’re unclear what the medical exception is and a woman comes in, we’ve seen this in other states, where a woman was hemorrhaging very seriously and she was told in an emergency room, ‘You have to lose almost all your blood before we can help you,’” Frank said.

The exceptions in the bill are in place for those women who get pregnant as a result of rape and incest.

The bill said for the exception to be applied, the rape or incest must be reported to police or a doctor within 45 days for rape and 145 days for incest cases.

The bill also includes exceptions for the life of the woman, miscarriages and fetal abnormalities deemed, “Incompatible with life,” by a doctor.

Frank said age is not taken into consideration for any of these exceptions.

The bill now goes to governor Kim Reynolds’ desk.

Officials said it’s expected Reynolds will sign it on Friday.

