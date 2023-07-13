Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal woman was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, and violation of classification.

At 10:33 p.m. on July 11, Deputy Ryan Rouse was sent to a traffic hazard on State Highway 106, west of 345th Street, Pike County, Illinois and found 22-year-old Hannah N. Smith.

Upon arrival, Rouse discovered that Smith’s motorcycle had run out of fuel.

Upon further investigation, Smith was found to have a revoked driver’s license as well as a felony warrant in Marion County, Missouri.

Smith was taken into custody. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were also found.

Smith was later transported to the Pike County Jail.

