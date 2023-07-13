QPD Crisis Response Unit helps keep Quincy safe

QUINCY (WGEM)- Following an incident of a man holding his family at knifepoint, QPD called in their Crisis Negotiation Team.

The goal of the team is to try and de-escalate high-intensity situations that could lead to someone’s death.

Members have to go through multiple weeks of negotiation training as well as information gathering before starting.

There are currently six members that reside in the QPD Crisis Response Unit.

Negotiators say while calls are inconsistent they can get called in around 10 or more times a year.

One negotiator feels having the Crisis Response Unit is important to have for those highly stressful situations.

“We want to make sure everyone is safe. We try to talk to people to find the best resolution possible and I think if we didn’t have trained negotiators to help de-escalate situations I think things could escalate quicker and people could be hurt whether it is officers or the person we are trying to help,” said QPD Crisis Negotiator Detective Kim Morrison.

Officials say the unit has been around for over 30 years.

