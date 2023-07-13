Quincy Park Board discusses improvements

The Quincy Park Board met Wednesday night to discuss several improvements.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Park Board met Wednesday night to discuss several improvements.

According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the main topic of discussion was the effort made to improve baseball fields at Wavering Park.

Darrin Dodd of Q-Town Tournaments said the city and park district are willing to commit $466,000 toward the project.

Dodd said in order to get the rest of the money, he will need to charge an admission fee to attend the games. The board could not agree on the admission fee and no action was taken on the request.

The board also approved a kiosk holding paddle boards and kayaks that can be rented to use in the Quincy bay.

They also went into executive session where they selected Trent Lyons to fill the empty park board seat, left by the resignation of Jeff Vancamp earlier this summer.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle
Quincy man arrested for theft
Carlos Williams
Charges dropped against Quincy man accused of 2019 murder
Whitney Edmondson will now be the new boys head basketball coach.
Highland brings in a new boys head basketball coach
File Graphic
Quincy man taken into custody after reportedly holding family hostage
Spirit Knob Winery
Spirit Knob Winery in search of new owner

Latest News

IHSA Releases Key Dates and Schedule For 2023 Season
IHSA Releases Football Schedule
Quincy Park Board discusses improvements
After a marathon session, with many protests, the bill was passed.
Iowa residents react to passing of “Fetal Heartbeat Bill”
Iowa residents react to passing of “Fetal Heartbeat Bill”