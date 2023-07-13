Quincy Park Board discusses improvements

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Park Board met Wednesday night to discuss several improvements.

According to our news gathering partners at the Herald-Whig, the main topic of discussion was the effort made to improve baseball fields at Wavering Park.

Darrin Dodd of Q-Town Tournaments said the city and park district are willing to commit $466,000 toward the project.

Dodd said in order to get the rest of the money, he will need to charge an admission fee to attend the games. The board could not agree on the admission fee and no action was taken on the request.

The board also approved a kiosk holding paddle boards and kayaks that can be rented to use in the Quincy bay.

They also went into executive session where they selected Trent Lyons to fill the empty park board seat, left by the resignation of Jeff Vancamp earlier this summer.

