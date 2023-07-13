Stormy End to the Work Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - It will seem as though Friday will be a tale of two worlds - the day will start with mainly sunny skies, but end with stormy conditions. High pressure from Thursday will still allow for calm weather as the sun comes up this Friday, so be sure to bring your sunglasses on the way to work. However, a storm system from the west will approach the Tri-States as the morning wears on, and by early afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin to erupt across the southern tier. More scattered thunderstorms will spawn throughout the area, and by the evening commute, most everyone will be dealing with rain.

Scattered thunderstorms will enter the Tri-States in time for the evening commute on Friday (Gray Stations With Max)

With that said, also consider bringing your umbrella with you to work on Friday. Unsettled weather continues after sunset, and some storms may linger into the overnight. By Saturday morning, the rain will have moved out, and skies will begin to clear, making way for a sunshine-filled weekend. For Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny skies will dominate as temperatures run slightly above average in the upper 80s to near 90. While conditions will be perfect for grilling, swimming, and outdoor exercise this weekend, it is recommended to drink plenty of water and generously apply sunscreen. Some showers and scattered thunderstorms may move into the region late Sunday night and linger into Monday. Temperatures stay seasonable to slightly above average through the middle of next week.

