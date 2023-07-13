Stuckman takes shot at $1M payday in TBT event

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tanner Stuckman was looking for a summer challenge.

Boy, did he find one.

The former Quincy Notre Dame and Quincy University standout will participate in The Basketball Tournament, a national single-elimination, 64-team tourney with a $1 million winner-take-all prize for the last team standing.

“Yeah, that’s a huge challenge, no doubt,” said Stuckman, who just completed his second season playing pro ball in Canada. “It’s crazy. I remember watching it on TV when I was in high school and now I’m playing in it.

“I can remember watching Joel Box (former QU and John Wood Community College player) play and a whole bunch of big-time college players.”

Stuckman will play for DaGuys STL, a team of professional basketball players from the St. Louis area, which formed to compete in TBT.

DaGuys, who are seeded seventh, open play at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 20, in the Wichita Region against second-seeded Purple and Black, a Kansas State alumni team. The game will be televised live on ESPN2.

DaGuys STL will represent their popular YouTube channel and social media platform, which has more than 221,000 followers.

So how did Stuckman get involved with DaGuys and the TBT?

“It’s kind of crazy how it came about,” said Stuckman. “I played on a team in the Show-Me State Games last year and in a game against DaGuys, I really shot it well and had a great game.

“So then Josh Webster who played at UMSL (Missouri-St. Louis) hit me up about playing. He said we are a bunch of St. Louis guys and you live close enough.”

So Stuckman joined the team and has spent several days a week traveling from Quincy to CBC High School in St. Louis for practices.

After all, besides bragging rights, there is a LOT of money at stake.

“One of my teammates with Windsor (Justin Moss) played for Team Buffalo and they won it last year,” Stuckman said. “He said the next day he had about $75,000 wired to his bank account.”

Most teams have a roster of about 10 players. DaGuys roster includes players such as former Missouri standout Jordan Barnett and ex-Indiana State star Jordan Barnes. The team was formed by Beau (Emory) and Blake Bommarito (Arizona).

“My role is just to make shots and be an energy guy,” Stuckman said. “I could play five minutes a game or 20 minutes a game. I’m not gonna complain about minutes when I’m the new guy.”

The games are broadcast on ESPN platforms and attract some of the top talent from around the world. NBA and NCAA players can’t play in the tournament, but pretty much everyone else can — overseas players, G-League players, streetball legends and former NBA stars.

In his second year with the Windsor Express of the National Basketball Canada, the former Hawks standout played in all 24 games averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is shot 56 percent from the field, 31 percent from 3-point range and 76 percent from the free-throw line.

Since graduating from QU after the 2020-2021 season, Stuckman’s professional career has taken him to Finland, Portugal and twice to Windsor, Ontario, which seems suited to Stuckman.

An All-GLVC first team selection at QU in 2021 after scoring 1,275 points in his career, Stuckman started his overseas journey at KaU Koris Karkkilla in Finland, where he averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds. During the 2021-22 season, Stuckman averaged nine points and four rebounds for Windsor.

Basketball has offered Stuckman many experiences but TBT may be on another level.

“This will be fun,” said Stuckman, who will fly to Wichita on Wednesday morning. “I’m just fortunate to be a part of it.”

How TBT Works

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, TBT 2023 will feature 75 players with NBA experience and 34 college alumni teams, both of which are TBT records. The field will once again feature 64 teams squaring off in a single-elimination format.

The field will be split into eight regions played over two weeks in July, with all eight of those regionals headlined by a prominent alumni team.

One team from each region will advance to the quarterfinals, which will be split between Wichita, Kan. (July 25), Wheeling, W. Va. (July 30), Dayton, Ohio (July 31), and Louisville, Ky. (July 31).

Philadelphia will serve as the host for TBT’s Championship week, with the semifinals (Aug. 2) and TBT’s $1 million winner-take-all championship game (Aug. 3) being played at Drexel University’s Daskalakis Athletic Center.

