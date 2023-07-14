Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 15, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Debbie Holstead

Morgan Miles

Judy Hoffman

Erica Sapp

Nicole Saxbury

Gavin Meyer

Austin Jones

Ashley Boone

Abigail Genebacher

Charlie Boone

Dalton Klocke

Ryan Miller

Karen Eggers

Kyle Randolph

Macy Behrens

Jeff Oenning

George Harper IV

Donna Sill

Kyle Randolph

Siena Neff

Lou Anne Hoskins

ANNIVERSARIES

Tim & Brenda Etter

Eris & Theresa Scheihing

Gregory & Megan Hoener

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.