Body shops struggle with increase in demand, decrease in staffing

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-State crops definitely needed the rain we’ve seen during the past two weeks. Local car body shops said they didn’t need extra business created by hail during those rainstorms.

Collision Solutions owner Jeff Stone said Quincy’s car body shops have struggled to keep up with demand during the past two years.

He said lack of staffing combined with an increase in business have created a new type of crash course for business owners.

“Getting your car in an accident and having it repaired within two weeks is a thing of the past,” Stone said. “It’s not gonna happen anymore.”

Stone said Quincy car body shops have more business than they can possibly handle right now. Recent severe weather in the Tri-States has led to even bigger challenges.

“We’ve had about two or three storms now,” Stone said. “Ever since then, it’s just, ‘When are we going to be able to do all this work?’”

He said area body shops have seen a large influx of vehicles damaged by hail, wind and trees. That’s on top of vehicles involved in traffic crashes during the busy summer travel season.

“We’ll try to work in cars that are not drivable, so you can get back in your car, but it’s just so limited with staffing, parts availability and all the struggles we’re having right now,” Stone said.

He said it could take a while for your car to get repaired after an accident.

“It could be several months,” Stone said. “You probably don’t have enough rental coverage. You need to call and talk to your insurance about that because usually you only get about 20 or 30 days if your car is not drivable. We’re trying to help, but there’s only so much we can do. Every shop in town is the exact same struggles.”

Collision Solutions and other car body shops are currently looking for employees. They encourage anyone interested in cars to apply.

Stone added that working for car body shops can be a lucrative job right now, especially with the increase in demand.

