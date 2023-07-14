Chance of thunderstorms this evening and tonight

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have some mid to upper-level clouds passing through this morning with temperatures mainly in the 60s. Some patch but dense fog has developed, mainly on the Illinois side of the Tri-States. This fog is expected to dissipate within an hour or so afternoon sunrise. Quiet weather will persist for now, though hot and humid conditions will be evident. Daytime highs will be much hotter today, ranging from the low to mid 90s. Dew points will be in the mid 60s to near 70°, so it will also be humid. That humidity will end up making it feel hotter than it really is. After the little bit of morning clouds clear out, I am expecting a lot of sunshine for at least the first half of the day. Later this afternoon though, some clouds will gradually move into the area. If you are going to be outside quite a bit today, please make sure you stay hydrated and apply, and reapply, sunscreen. By this evening, some showers and thunderstorms will develop. They will start off very hit or miss, but then turn a little more numerous. While there is a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms to our west over Kansas and western Missouri, a few of our initial storms could produce hail, gusty winds, and very heavy rain. Then for tonight, while the chance of rain will continue, the chance of storms goes down. There could be just a few lingering light rain showers tomorrow morning before about 4 AM/5 AM along with some clouds. After that, the clouds will clear leading to sunshine. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as hot, but still very warm as we will be in the upper 80s. However, it will still be humid.

