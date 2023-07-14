Day four of the Yohn jury trial, Yohn begins his defense

Bradley Yohn on Wednesday's trial.
Bradley Yohn on Wednesday's trial.(Randy Phillips)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The 36-year-old Springfield, Ill. man accused of carjacking, kidnapping, residential burglary, home invasion and sexual assault continued his defense as a pro se witness on Friday, the fourth day of trial.

Yohn began by recalling the victim, Tina Lohman’s husband, Tim Schmitt to the stand, asking many of the same questions that were covered in the prosecution’s case on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Schmitt testified for around two hours and was just one of three witnesses that day.

No new ground was made by Yohn here. Several objections were made by Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones. Yohn asked many questions about specific places in the home the way they were in 2021. “We’re going on two years here,” Schmitt said.

“These are low-leveled officers who aren’t entitled to this information”

Before Yohn began his defense, Judge Roger Thomson said one juror was having car troubles and wouldn’t make it in time. The jury would eventually enter at 9:15 with all jurors present.

Before that, Yohn had several pre-trial matters to take up, including the “tampering” of his discovery box. Yohn claimed officers inside the jail were messing with his box on Thursday night and that it wasn’t the first time. “These are low-leveled officers who aren’t entitled to this information,” Yohn told Judge Thomson.

Yohn claimed officers have taken his thumb drives. Thomson said no one has made him aware of any situation and a jail will function as a jail. Yohn wanted the court to check jail cameras, but Thomson denied it.

