Family raises money to fund swim lessons in Hannibal

Hannibal Aquatics Center
Hannibal Aquatics Center(WGEM)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - One Hannibal family is making a difference by raising funds to cover swim lessons in memorial of Hannibal Aquatic Center’s old director.

Ronny Ferrel, who worked at the Hannibal Aquatic Center for more than 55 years, passed away June 3.

Relatives of Ronny established a donation fund to supply every child with fully paid swim lessons next summer.

Ronny’s family said swim lessons were one of the favorite parts of his job and they are happy to remember him through giving back to the community.

“He wasn’t really the type of person that liked a lot of attention,” said Ronny’s cousin Camilla Ferrel. “But, I think he would be really pleased to know that his memorial was going to be a way to help others, and so providing swim lessons for kids to lighten the financial burden for their parents and also providing a really important safety life skill for them.”

You can donate to Ronny’s memorial fund to supply free swim lessons to children in the community here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Quincy man taken into custody after reportedly holding family hostage
Officials cut the ribbon the new Niemanns store Wednesday morning.
Former County Market store rebrand unveiled
Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle
Quincy man arrested for theft
Bradley Yohn looks at video surveillance of a man with a red, bushy beard inside a Phillips 66...
Victim’s family: ‘She was the glue that held us all together,’ Yohn trial day 2 wraps
22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas

Latest News

Macomb Golf Ready To Tee It Up
Macomb Golf Ready For Golf Season
Recent severe weather has created more business for local car body shops.
Body shops struggle with increase in demand, decrease in staffing
Water damage caused by leaks in the libraries roof.
Hannibal free public library seeks donations for repair roof, skylight
80 year old sewers
Several public works projects underway in Barry