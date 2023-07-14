Family raises money to fund swim lessons in Hannibal

QUINCY (WGEM) - One Hannibal family is making a difference by raising funds to cover swim lessons in memorial of Hannibal Aquatic Center’s old director.

Ronny Ferrel, who worked at the Hannibal Aquatic Center for more than 55 years, passed away June 3.

Relatives of Ronny established a donation fund to supply every child with fully paid swim lessons next summer.

Ronny’s family said swim lessons were one of the favorite parts of his job and they are happy to remember him through giving back to the community.

“He wasn’t really the type of person that liked a lot of attention,” said Ronny’s cousin Camilla Ferrel. “But, I think he would be really pleased to know that his memorial was going to be a way to help others, and so providing swim lessons for kids to lighten the financial burden for their parents and also providing a really important safety life skill for them.”

You can donate to Ronny’s memorial fund to supply free swim lessons to children in the community here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.