Gamers gather for QuinCon

36th annual QuinCon
36th annual QuinCon(WGEM)
By Caleb Clingingsmith
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Gamers from across the region are gathering in Quincy this weekend for the 36th annual QuinCon.

Fans of tabletop, role-playing and card games were in action at the Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center on Friday.

Games included popular offerings such as Dodos Riding Dinos, Cards Against Humanity and Magic: The Gathering.

Organizers said they look forward to the opportunity to meet up with old friends every year.

”This has been a wonderful event for many years, and I just love getting to see old friends,” said QuinCon Convention Coordinator Mark Keller. “There’s people that come in from out of town, and we just have a great time together

The event continues Saturday and Sunday.

There is an auction to benefit the Quincy Public Library set for Saturday.

RELATED: QuinCon coming to Quincy this weekend

