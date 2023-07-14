Hannibal free public library seeks donations for repair roof, skylight

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Hannibal Free Public Library is continuing their efforts to replace their roof and skylight.

The campaign was announced earlier this year to raise funds to repair the building.

During rain, hail and snow storms, water has been making it’s way into the library and causing damage to ceiling tiles and walls.

Being the first free public library in Missouri, library officials said the library is an important part of the community. Repairing and maintaining the building is of the utmost importance.

“You can come in at any point during the week and there’s usually a program going on. We’re usually full of children and you can see the impact that we are having in this community,” said Assistant Director of the library, Caitlin Greathouse. “We hear a lot of, ‘Oh libraries are going out of style,’ we’re not. We’re just as important to our community as we were and if you come in, any Wednesday, especially during the summer, you’ll see the importance there.”

Donations are still being accepted and they are also planning to have a fundraiser in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.