Hannibal free public library seeks donations for repair roof, skylight

Water damage caused by leaks in the libraries roof.
Water damage caused by leaks in the libraries roof.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Hannibal Free Public Library is continuing their efforts to replace their roof and skylight.

The campaign was announced earlier this year to raise funds to repair the building.

During rain, hail and snow storms, water has been making it’s way into the library and causing damage to ceiling tiles and walls.

Being the first free public library in Missouri, library officials said the library is an important part of the community. Repairing and maintaining the building is of the utmost importance.

“You can come in at any point during the week and there’s usually a program going on. We’re usually full of children and you can see the impact that we are having in this community,” said Assistant Director of the library, Caitlin Greathouse. “We hear a lot of, ‘Oh libraries are going out of style,’ we’re not. We’re just as important to our community as we were and if you come in, any Wednesday, especially during the summer, you’ll see the importance there.”

Donations are still being accepted and they are also planning to have a fundraiser in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Quincy man taken into custody after reportedly holding family hostage
Officials cut the ribbon the new Niemanns store Wednesday morning.
Former County Market store rebrand unveiled
Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle
Quincy man arrested for theft
Bradley Yohn looks at video surveillance of a man with a red, bushy beard inside a Phillips 66...
Victim’s family: ‘She was the glue that held us all together,’ Yohn trial day 2 wraps
22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas

Latest News

Macomb Golf Ready To Tee It Up
Macomb Golf Ready For Golf Season
Recent severe weather has created more business for local car body shops.
Body shops struggle with increase in demand, decrease in staffing
Hannibal Aquatics Center
Family raises money to fund swim lessons in Hannibal
80 year old sewers
Several public works projects underway in Barry