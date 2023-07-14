Heat and drought leads to thousands of dead fish

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (WGEM) - Anyone driving near the Des Moines River in Iowa may have noticed some dead fish over the last week.

According to biologists with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR), nearly 21,000 Shovelnose Sturgeon were found dead along 60 miles of the river.

This 60-mile stretch runs from near Ottumwa, Iowa to near Farmington, Iowa.

According to fisheries management biologist Mark Flammang, the Iowa DNR partnered together with the Missouri Department of Conservation to rule out a spill of any kind.

“We would look at fish disease possibilities and we would look at other water quality parameters, but in this case, we knew that we had plenty of oxygen, we had no high levels of ammonia or other water quality issues that were driving the problem,” Flammang said.

The reason behind this fish kill is a combination of the ongoing drought causing low water levels and high-water temperatures.

“Any water temperature in the Des Moines River at 85 degrees or higher is going to be a potential trigger for this type of kill and certainly that’s where we’re at. We had temperatures in excess of 85 along the entire river stretch affected,” Flammang said.

He said this is the largest fish kill in the region since 2012.

To help alleviate the low water level problem, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing more water upstream from Red Rock Lake. The extra water releases are expected to last several days.

According to Flammang, the fish kill will not impact the water quality in the Des Moines or Mississippi Rivers.

The biggest environmental impact will be a decreased population for some time.

Shovelnose Sturgeon are known to have a lifespan of up to 40 years, meaning the lost population will take some time to repopulate.

Flammang urges anyone who sees dead or stressed fish in lakes or rivers across Iowa to contact the 24-hour spill line at 515-725-8694 so authorities can rule out any type of spill and potentially stop an ongoing fish kill.

