Hospital Reports: July 14, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Deaths:

Priscilla Ann Morrison, age 87, of Quincy, died on July 12, in Blessing Hospital.

Betty Jean Murphy Rathbun, age 90, formerly of Canton, Missouri, of Bluffton, Indiana, died on July 12 in her home.

Births:

7/7/23 Ray and Emma Criner of Quincy welcomed a girl.

7/9/23 David and Courtney Gasko of Quincy welcomed a boy.

7/9/23 Edgar Javier Larios and Brenda Berence Canoarias of Augusta, Illinois welcomed a girl.

7/10/23 Adam and Meredith Moore of Springfield, Missouri, and Quincy, Illinois welcomed a boy.

7/10/23 Beau and Kendall Passmore of Quincy welcomed a boy.

7/10/23 Cameron Lewis of Quincy welcomed a boy.

7/10/23 Harold Dade and Jessica Kennedy of Quincy welcomed a girl.

7/11/23 Joey Leeper and Megan Salyers of Kahoka, Missouri, welcomed a boy.

