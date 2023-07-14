Kayak rentals returning to Quincy

Kayak rentals are coming to Quincy’s Kesler Park in Spring 2024.
By Hunter Willis
Jul. 14, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) -Kayak rentals are coming to Quincy’s Kesler Park next spring.

The kayaks and stand-up paddle boards will be available through a digital self check-out.

See Quincy has partnered with the company Rent.Fun to provide the kayaks.

Officials said they are still working out the pricing for the rentals.

They plan on starting with four kayaks and four paddle boards, but hope to eventually get to 12 of each.

Officials think that the kayaks will give visitors an opportunity to enjoy to enjoy Quincy’s bay area.

“If you don’t have your own boat, can’t enjoy the water. And this allows you to get on the water and explore some of those great chutes. And the northern bay and you know the wildlife, the birding and so much nature around you in our bay. We are fortunate to have it here and we want to take advantage of it,” said See Quincy Executive Director Holly Cain.

Officials said that the kayaks will be available from sunrise to sunset.

