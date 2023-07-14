Knox County Fair held at new fairgrounds for the first time

EDINA, Mo (WGEM) - Knox County officials have been working to build a new area for locals to enjoy their annual fair.

They broke ground last fall and the fair is now underway at a new location.

This is Landon Witherow’s second year showing cows at the Knox County 4-H/FFA Fair, but his first time doing it at the new facility.

In years past, the fair was held outside the City of Edina Courthouse.

Landon said he’s excited to have more room to show livestock at the new fair ground near Edina City Lake.

“Have some more space, get some open shows started maybe,” Landon said.

His sister, Lindley, has been taking care of her mini heifer leading up to show weekend.

“We want her to grow big and strong,” Lindley said.

Landon even helped get the space ready for himself, his sister and other kids to show their livestock this summer.

“I helped hang the water lines and dig the fences,” Landon said.

Knox County 4-H/FFA Fair Board President, Mike Ellison said he wanted to get the 4-H and FFA students involved in the build to teach them about community.

“To help their community just be involved, be proud of what we’re doing,” Ellison said.

The community helped fair officials back by sponsoring the more than $50,000 build financially.

“Some of these is grants like our rural electric, REA, they donated to get some of the power here our transformers, help us out, just good community support,” Ellison said.

Ellison hopes to see more events happen at the new fairgrounds, so the community can continue gathering together.

Friday's schedule of events at the Knox County Fair.

