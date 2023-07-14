Local pregnancy crisis centers concerned about OTC birth control

QUINCY (WGEM) - The first over-the-counter birth control pill in the US, Opill, is now approved by the FDA.

Officials at local crisis pregnancy center Care Net said they worry young women might not get the medical attention they need while taking the OTC birth control pill.

The agency’s executive director Laura Ellerbrock said they help clients as young as 12-years-old who have found themselves in an unplanned pregnancy.

“The girls that we have who come in here are very young and very naive,” said Ellerbrock. “And they don’t even know how they’re going to get their math homework done let alone thinking about protecting themselves from an unplanned pregnancy.”

They said they worry that these young girls will have access to the Opill with no idea how their bodies will react.

“It’s very time-based,” Ellerbrock said. “You have to take it within the same time period every day. And if you don’t you start all over again with your menstrual cycle. So I think girls are going to be thinking that they are protected against pregnancy, when in fact if they miss a day, it might interrupt the whole rest of their month as far as protection.”

Ellerbrock said she worries that the easy accessibility without a doctor will lead to women incorrectly thinking it can also be used to prevent sexually transmitted diseases.

The Opill is set to hit the shelves in early 2024.

OTC birth control is available in more than 100 countries already.

