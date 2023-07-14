McDonough County man arrested after chasing and striking ex-girlfriend’s car

Ryan A. Westerfeld, 20, of Colchester, IL.
Ryan A. Westerfeld, 20, of Colchester, IL.(Mcdonough Co. Sheriff)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The McDonough County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday the arrest of Ryan A. Westerfeld, 20, of Colchester after he chased his ex-girlfriend down U.S. Hwy 136 and struck her vehicle.

Police said they responded to a driving complaint and possible domestic violence situation on U.S. Highway 136 on Thursday at about 9:50 a.m. The caller told police they were being chased by a pickup truck.

Police said a third-party called in and reported a pickup truck that was driving erratically and crossed the raised median like it was targeting another vehicle.

According to police they located Westerfeld in a brown Chevy truck at 518 North Coal Street.

Police said that the victim vehicle, driven by Westerfeld’s ex-girlfriend, had crashed and several passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Police reported that Westerfeld is lodged in the McDonough County Jail and was charged with reckless driving, domestic battery, and aggravated battery.

