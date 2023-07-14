Oakley Lindsay Center to host beekeeping convention

There’s buzz going around about an exciting new event that takes place in the Tri-States on Friday and Saturday.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT
A two-day convention as part of the Illinois State Beekeeping Association Summer Conference will be held this weekend the Oakley Lindsay Center. The convention is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be local and out-of-state expert speakers, vendors, honey and bees.

You don’t have to be a beekeeper to attend. All are welcome.

The event is hosted by the Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association.

“Anybody can come to learn,” said the organization’s president Tom Stark. “There’s going to be people there that will talk about herbs, products from the hive used for personal use such as lip balms and muscle rubs. Different things like that.”

You can purchase your tickets at the door for the convention.

