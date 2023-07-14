One injured in West Quincy crash

WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) - One person was injured in a crash on Friday at 2:09 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 just five miles east of Taylor, Mo., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Mary L. Prisner was traveling northbound in her 2005 Hyundai Accent when she failed to yield and pulled into the path of Joey L. Corbin’s 2016 Dodge Ram.

Police reported that Prisner was taken to Blessing Hospital by Adams County Ambulance to be treated for moderate injures.

Police said Corbin was uninjured in the crash.

U.S. 24 crash (WGEM)

