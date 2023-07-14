One injured in West Quincy crash

U.S. 24 crash
U.S. 24 crash(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST QUINCY, Mo. (WGEM) - One person was injured in a crash on Friday at 2:09 p.m. on U.S. Highway 24 just five miles east of Taylor, Mo., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said Mary L. Prisner was traveling northbound in her 2005 Hyundai Accent when she failed to yield and pulled into the path of Joey L. Corbin’s 2016 Dodge Ram.

Police reported that Prisner was taken to Blessing Hospital by Adams County Ambulance to be treated for moderate injures.

Police said Corbin was uninjured in the crash.

U.S. 24 crash
U.S. 24 crash(WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas
Officials cut the ribbon the new Niemanns store Wednesday morning.
Former County Market store rebrand unveiled
The shoe Yohn was wearing at the time of his arrest is put on the projector, a forensic...
Day three of Yohn trial focuses on DNA, fingerprint evidence
Cooper Davis
Quincy man arrested on charges of child pornography
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones looks at Bradly Yohn during day four of the...
Yohn continues defense in day four, not gaining any ground

Latest News

Yohn continues defense in day four, not gaining any ground
Heat and drought leads to thousands of dead fish
Kayak rentals returning to Quincy
Gamers gather for QuinCon