Quincy man arrested on charges of child pornography

Cooper Davis
Cooper Davis(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A 23-year-old Quincy man was arrested on Tuesday on three counts of possession of child pornography, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said they began investigating Cooper Davis, 23, of Quincy, in June for possessing child pornography on their social media accounts.

Police reported they executed a search warrant at 3421 Lawrence Road where they took Davis into custody.

Police said they don’t believe any local children were involved.

According to police, Davis was taken to the Quincy Police Department to be interviewed and then was lodged in the Adams County Jail where his bond was set at $50,000.

