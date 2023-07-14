Several public works projects underway in Barry

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Several publics works projects are underway in Barry and if you’re a resident you might have to take a few detours around town throughout the summer.

Work is underway to resurface some of the city’s streets and sidewalks and put in new sewer lining.

City adminsitrator Jeff Hogge said it’s in an effort to keep the roads smooth and the sidewalks safe for pedestrians. He said the city had also planned to update the 80 year old sewers on the west side of town for a while.

They just received a $210,000 state grant to move forward on the improvements.

“There will be some time when people will not have sewer capability at their house,” Hogge said. “Because, when they line these tubes, they close off the lines from the house and they go back in and it maps it as it goes on. It’s a really cool process--it maps it as it goes back through and cuts the holes back out.”

Hogge said some of the work has already begun, but a bulk of the projects are slated to start in three to six weeks.

