Several public works projects underway in Barry

80 year old sewers
80 year old sewers(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - Several publics works projects are underway in Barry and if you’re a resident you might have to take a few detours around town throughout the summer.

Work is underway to resurface some of the city’s streets and sidewalks and put in new sewer lining.

City adminsitrator Jeff Hogge said it’s in an effort to keep the roads smooth and the sidewalks safe for pedestrians. He said the city had also planned to update the 80 year old sewers on the west side of town for a while.

They just received a $210,000 state grant to move forward on the improvements.

“There will be some time when people will not have sewer capability at their house,” Hogge said. “Because, when they line these tubes, they close off the lines from the house and they go back in and it maps it as it goes on. It’s a really cool process--it maps it as it goes back through and cuts the holes back out.”

Hogge said some of the work has already begun, but a bulk of the projects are slated to start in three to six weeks.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Quincy man taken into custody after reportedly holding family hostage
Officials cut the ribbon the new Niemanns store Wednesday morning.
Former County Market store rebrand unveiled
Brayden Gabriel was arrested after an investigation into a stolen vehicle
Quincy man arrested for theft
Bradley Yohn looks at video surveillance of a man with a red, bushy beard inside a Phillips 66...
Victim’s family: ‘She was the glue that held us all together,’ Yohn trial day 2 wraps
22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas

Latest News

Macomb Golf Ready To Tee It Up
Macomb Golf Ready For Golf Season
Recent severe weather has created more business for local car body shops.
Body shops struggle with increase in demand, decrease in staffing
Hannibal Aquatics Center
Family raises money to fund swim lessons in Hannibal
Water damage caused by leaks in the libraries roof.
Hannibal free public library seeks donations for repair roof, skylight