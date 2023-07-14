Severe Weather Potential Friday Evening

By Brian Inman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Severe thunderstorm watches have been posted for parts of the Tri-States by the National Weather Service and are in effect through late Friday evening.

(Gray Stations With Max)

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to pop-up across the region in time for the evening commute Friday, which could make the drive home troublesome. The entire Tri-States is under a level 2 out of 5 risk to see severe weather through late Friday night, with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Decent rainfall is also expected with Friday’s thunderstorms. Several pockets of half-an-inch to one-and-a-half inches of rain are expected by early Saturday morning. This will prove beneficial for the ongoing drought across the area. Storms move out by sunrise Saturday, and the first half of the weekend will be seasonable and dry. More thunderstorms are in the forecast for Sunday, and there is a level 1 out of 5 risk to see severe weather across the Tri-States on Sunday.

