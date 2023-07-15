Amber Alert issued for baby abducted by 38-year-old man, Ohio police say

Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say
Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say(Ohio Amber Alert)
By Rachel Vadaj and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a baby who was allegedly abducted by a man in Ohio.

The Worthington Police Department said the baby boy, identified as Kasen Allen, was taken by 38-year-old Keith Allen on Friday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. from a home in the city of Columbus.

Kasen Allen is 2 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a red onesie, police said.

The suspect Keith Allen is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 210 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts with a cheetah pattern and Corona flip-flops.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said the black 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that Keith Allen initially fled in was located, but the child and suspect both remained missing.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert should call 911 or Worthington police at 614-889-1112.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas
Officials cut the ribbon the new Niemanns store Wednesday morning.
Former County Market store rebrand unveiled
The shoe Yohn was wearing at the time of his arrest is put on the projector, a forensic...
Day three of Yohn trial focuses on DNA, fingerprint evidence
Cooper Davis
Quincy man arrested on charges of child pornography
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones looks at Bradly Yohn during day four of the...
Yohn continues defense in day four, not gaining any ground

Latest News

Avenues continues fundraising efforts to move domestic and sexual violence shelter
Lewis County Fair attracts food, fun, fellowship, friendly competition - clipped version
Three police officers were reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota, on Friday.
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota
Goat is displayed at the Lewis County Fair near Lewistown
Lewis County Fair attracts food, fun, fellowship, friendly competition