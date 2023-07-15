Avenues continues fundraising efforts to move domestic and sexual violence shelter

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Tri-State domestic and sexual violence center is in the process of relocating their shelter to expand their reach in the community.

“Not having a safe location to be, needing a place to get away from the abuse, or to kind of hide from their stalker,” said Avenues Co-Director Stephanie Black.

Those are just a few reasons why someone may need to stay in the Avenues of Northeast Missouri Shelter.

Organizers said they purchased a new building to relocate the shelter and give clients a more comfortable experience.

Black said their current shelter gets crowded quickly, as 10 clients and some of their kids are split between two rooms.

“You’re in there and you’re dealing with your trauma and you’re also kind of second hand from somebody else in that room, their trauma and so we hope to with the new building have more individualized rooms,” Black said.

Co-Director Cara Miller said Avenues employees currently work in the new building while clients stay at the shelter in the old building, which is at capacity.

They’re working to raise enough money to renovate the newly purchased building, so clients and employees can be under one roof.

“We try to make it over there several times a week, and then receiving mail for two different places,” Miller said.

Miller said having the shelter and offices in two different places has also impacted how staffers interact with clients.

“There’s some clients that come in that don’t even know who we are,” Miller said.

Organizers are applying for grants and seeking donations in hopes they can start renovating the new building so clients can move in.

