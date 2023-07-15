Bees all the buzz at Illinois State beekeeping convention in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of people from across the region came to the Oakley-Lindsay Center Friday and Saturday for the annual Illinois State Beekeeping Association Summer Conference in Quincy.

This is the first time in several years that the conference has been held in Quincy.

Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association member Skylar Anderson said she was thrilled with the turnout for the weekend.

“It has been phenomenal. We weren’t sure exactly what to expect, we had a lot of online sales, but then we’ve also had a lot of walk ins. I think there was over two hundred,” Anderson said.

The conference featured speakers talking about topics ranging from bee swarms to honey production to beekeeping practices for beginners and professionals.

There were also around two dozen vendors set up in the Oakley-Lindsay Center showing off their honey and beekeeping supplies.

Some of the vendors were from as far away as Georgia and Arkansas.

Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association President Tom Stark said the turnout boost is good for the bees and the community.

“The last time we did this, there were only around 30 participants, so this is a bigger magnitude than what we had before. It’s bringing in people from all over different states to the Quincy area and Quincy motels and restaurants,” Stark said.

Anderson said she was happy to see so many people come out to support one of the Earth’s best pollinators.

“If you don’t have the pollinators, you don’t have your crops. If you don’t have your crops, you don’t have your food. So it’s important to take care of our Earth in this way and take care of what she’s given us. And one of the best ways to do that is to take care of the things that take care of it for you,” Anderson said.

Anyone who missed the conference, but wants to learn more about beekeeping can attend the monthly meetings of the Mississippi Valley Beekeepers Association. Those meetings are held the last Tuesday of every month.

The location of the meetings are announced on the association’s Facebook page.

