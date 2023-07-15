Charger Summer Volleyball Smash

The Chargers of Illini West hosted the "Chargers Summer Smash", where 16 Illinois schools...
The Chargers of Illini West hosted the "Chargers Summer Smash", where 16 Illinois schools competed in several volleyball matches.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA HARPE, Ill. (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas
Officials cut the ribbon the new Niemanns store Wednesday morning.
Former County Market store rebrand unveiled
The shoe Yohn was wearing at the time of his arrest is put on the projector, a forensic...
Day three of Yohn trial focuses on DNA, fingerprint evidence
Cooper Davis
Quincy man arrested on charges of child pornography
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones looks at Bradly Yohn during day four of the...
Yohn continues defense in day four, not gaining any ground

Latest News

Charger Summer Volleyball Smash
Charged Up: Illini West Ready For Volleyball Season
Charged Up: Illini West Ready For Volleyball Season
Charged Up: Illini West Ready For Volleyball Season
Illini West Ready For Big Volleyball Season
Now that Max is back on the field and putting in the work, he has his sights set on playing...
The Comeback Kid: Quincy High’s Max Wires is ready for football season after ACL tear