A Few Showers Possible Saturday

QUINCY (WGEM) - After Friday’s severe weather, Saturday starts off on a sunny note. A few clouds will pass through the region from time-to-time late Saturday morning, and a few isolated showers are possible Saturday afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday, but a few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. (Gray Stations With Max)

Temperatures this Saturday will be seasonable to just above normal in the upper 80s. Temperatures hover near 90 for Sunday, but chances for thunderstorms increase. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast during the afternoon and evening Sunday, some of which can become severe. There is currently a threat level 1 out of 5 for severe weather through the day on Sunday, with gusty winds being the main concern at this time. The Tri-States stay in an active weather pattern through early next week as isolated thunderstorms are forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures heading into the latter half of next week return to the low 90s with abundant sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.