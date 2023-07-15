Hospital Report: July 15, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Deaths:

Paul E. “Shorty” Stupasky, age 89, of Quincy, died on July 13 in the Illinois Veterans Home.

William Guy “Billy” Hulett, Jr., age 56, of Barry, Ill., died on July 10 in his home.

Joann A. Beckman, age 97, of Quincy, died on July 12 at Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Ill.

Hays Layton, age 91, of Hannibal, died on July 14 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Births:

William M. and Patricia L. Gaines, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Ryan Sparks and Stephanie Ferrell, of Clayton, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Hayley Coffey, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Alex and Madalyn Million, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Nathan and Melissa Genenbacher, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas
Cooper Davis
Quincy man arrested on charges of child pornography
U.S. 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones looks at Bradly Yohn during day four of the...
Yohn continues defense in day four, not gaining any ground
Low water levels and high water temperatures led to the deaths of thousands of sturgeon.
Heat and drought leads to thousands of dead fish

Latest News

WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Reports: July 14, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 15, 2023
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Birthdays and Anniversaries: July 14, 2023
WGEM Hospital Report
Hospital Reports: July 13, 2023