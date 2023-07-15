Hospital Report: July 15, 2023

Deaths:

Paul E. “Shorty” Stupasky, age 89, of Quincy, died on July 13 in the Illinois Veterans Home.

William Guy “Billy” Hulett, Jr., age 56, of Barry, Ill., died on July 10 in his home.

Joann A. Beckman, age 97, of Quincy, died on July 12 at Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Ill.

Hays Layton, age 91, of Hannibal, died on July 14 at Beth Haven Nursing Home.

Births:

William M. and Patricia L. Gaines, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Ryan Sparks and Stephanie Ferrell, of Clayton, Ill., welcomed a boy.

Hayley Coffey, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Alex and Madalyn Million, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Nathan and Melissa Genenbacher, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

