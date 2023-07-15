Lewis County Fair attracts food, fun, fellowship, friendly competition

QUINCY (WGEM) - You only have one more day to enjoy food, fun and friends in northeast Missouri.

This year marks the 47th year for the Lewis County Fair.

It’s the third year since the global pandemic shut it down over health concerns.

The fair’s popularity is getting back to normal, putting on its best in show for the entire community.

“My favorite thing about the fair is the opportunity to show my cattle,” Miss Lewis County Fair Queen Morgan Keith said.

Junior Miss Lewis County Fair Alainah Hoffman agreed.

“Getting to meet all the people and showing my livestock,” Hoffman said.

This pair of newly crowned royalty has spent the week following their bliss, while attracting extra attention this year.

Not to mention plenty of family activities to showcase the importance of agriculture in the Tri-States and beyond.

“It affects all aspects of life and we here try to start it with youth,” Lewis County Fair Board Vice President Chelsea Fellinger said.

Fellinger credits a community effort to make the fair a success, especially following the COVID pandemic.

“We’ve definitely built it back up,” Fellinger said. “It was rough. I think everybody’s working to recover and wants to get back to that sense of normalcy. It takes a lot of people to put this on and of course they wouldn’t be what it is without the people who come to support it.”

She said the event gives youth a chance to sharpen their skills on their individual projects and goals.

“It is the perfect time for children who work so hard on their projects to get out and showcase what they’ve been doing all summer long,” Fellinger said. “There’s not a whole lot of other opportunities for them to do that. They all work really hard and enjoy that opportunity.”

Speaking of opportunity, newly crowned Miss Lewis County Fair Queen Morgan Keith will represent Lewis County on a state level.

She plans to compete for the Missouri State Fair Queen title in Sedalia next month.

Saturday is the last day for the Lewis County Fair.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.