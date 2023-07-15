New Philadelphia Association members hold a Burdick quilt, sign dedication

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - On Saturday afternoon, a special dedication was held at newly established National Park site New Philadelphia.

Leaders from the New Philadelphia Association gathered around the townsite to commemorate the Burdick family.

The family’s ancestors, Spaulding and Ann Hadsell came to New Philadelphia in the early 1840s and acquired land there in the 1850s.

In 2005, the Burdicks sold the land to the New Philadelphia Association.

Present day Burdick family members met, some for the first time, bringing with them a historical family quilt and dedicated a new sign that went up.

“You don’t think about your history until it comes in front of you,” said Sonny Burdick. “A lot of these people I’ve worked with closely and they’re the ones who are responsible from the association and everything that’s happening moving forward.”

On Wednesday, July 19, representatives will visit the site to do an environmental study and discuss next steps moving forward with New Philadelphia’s National Parks status.

