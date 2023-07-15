Poor Air Quality and Severe Threat This Weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hazy conditions developed across the Tri-States through the day Saturday due to wildfire smoke filtering into the region. Hazy conditions will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday. With the poor air quality in place, the National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert for the Illinois portion of the Tri-States.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for part of the Tri-States and is in effect through Sunday night. (Gray Stations With Max)

The Air Quality Alert is in effect through Sunday night. For those with heart and respiratory issues, it is recommended to limit time spent outdoors and to drink plenty of water. In addition to hazy conditions hampering air quality this weekend, there is the potential for severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the area during the second-half of the day Sunday, some of which may become strong to severe.

There is a level 1 out of 5 threat to see severe weather across the Tri-States Sunday afternoon and evening. (Gray Stations With Max)

The Tri-States is under a level 1 out of 5 threat to see severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening. The main threats with the severe potential are damaging winds and large hail. The Tri-States will stay in an active weather pattern once Sunday’s storms end as more scattered thunderstorms are expected Tuesday. Drier conditions dominate the latter-half of next week as temperatures remain near average in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.