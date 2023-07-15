Winchester car show attracts hundreds

Winchester car show
Winchester car show(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - On Saturday, car enthusiasts gathered around in one Tri-State town to show off their sweet rides at a car show on Winchester Square.

The 12 annual event attracted hundreds who brought a car or were just there to look and admire.

John Westbrook was among those participants, showing off his 1970 Camaro.

“They call them a seven and a half,” Westbrook said. “Because they were still making 69s halfway through 70.”

Winchester High School students were there as well, serving 1919 Root Beer to raise money for the band.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Hannah N. Smith was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine,...
Motorcyclist arrested after motorcycle runs out of gas
U.S. 24 crash
One injured in West Quincy crash
Cooper Davis
Quincy man arrested on charges of child pornography
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones looks at Bradly Yohn during day four of the...
Yohn continues defense in day four, not gaining any ground
Low water levels and high water temperatures led to the deaths of thousands of sturgeon.
Heat and drought leads to thousands of dead fish

Latest News

Burdick family quilt
New Philadelphia Association members hold a Burdick quilt, sign dedication
Winchester Square
Winchester city officials raise money to purchase Lincoln statue
Bees were hard at work making honey in this homemade beekeeping box.
Bees all the buzz at Illinois State beekeeping convention in Quincy
Avenues continues fundraising efforts to move domestic and sexual violence shelter