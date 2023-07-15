Winchester city officials raise money to purchase Lincoln statue

Winchester Square
Winchester Square(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Winchester city leaders used an opportunity at Saturday’s car show to bring more tourism to the area.

Mayor Rex McIntire said efforts are underway to purchase a $10,000 Abraham Lincoln statue that will go in Winchester Square. He said he believes the statue could potentially attract hundreds of Looking For Lincoln tourists.

“Lincoln gave the first Kansas-Nebraska speech here,” McIntire said. “It was a big speech at the time. And it actually catapulted him back into the public scene.”

McIntire said he doesn’t want to do it using tax dollars, but instead through a fundraiser. Which is why the city put on a raffle for several prizes, including gift cards and products from local businesses.

He said the are $6,000 shy of their goal.

